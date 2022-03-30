220330-N-IL330-1313 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 30, 2022) -- An F-35B Lightning II aircraft attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225 takes off from the flight deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), March 30. VMFA 225 is embarked aboard Tripoli as part of the U.S. Marine Corps' Lightning carrier concept demonstration. The Lightning carrier concept demonstration shows Tripoli and other amphibious assault ships are capable of operating as dedicated fixed-wing carrier platforms, capable of bringing fifth generation Short Takeoff/Vertical Landing aircraft wherever they are required. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Austyn Riley)

