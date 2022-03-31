A U.S. Air Force crew chief with the 31st Fighter Wing marshals a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon prior to take-off during Frisian Flag 22 at Leeuwarden Air Base, Netherlands, March 31, 2022. Frisian Flag is a two-week Royal Netherlands Air Force-led exercise intended to build allied and partner capacity, improving effectiveness and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas S. Keisler IV)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2022 Date Posted: 04.01.2022 13:45 Photo ID: 7120936 VIRIN: 220331-F-HQ196-1100 Resolution: 7232x4822 Size: 28.19 MB Location: LEEUWARDEN, NL Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st FW participates in Frisian Flag 22 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.