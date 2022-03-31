31st FW participates in Frisian Flag 22

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 510th Fighter Squadron, wait to taxi, prior to take-off during Frisian Flag 22 at Leeuwarden Air Base, Netherlands, March 31, 2022. While participating in the large-force exercise, the unit will practice multinational mixed force fighter operations in support of joint, NATO, and combined operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas S. Keisler IV)

