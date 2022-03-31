Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st FW participates in Frisian Flag 22 [Image 2 of 5]

    31st FW participates in Frisian Flag 22

    LEEUWARDEN, NETHERLANDS

    03.31.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Keisler 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 510th Fighter Squadron, perform preflight checks, prior to take-off during Frisian Flag 22 at Leeuwarden Air Base, Netherlands, March 31, 2022. The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a compact, multi-role fighter aircraft that is highly maneuverable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas S. Keisler IV)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 13:45
    Location: LEEUWARDEN, NL 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st FW participates in Frisian Flag 22 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    USAF
    FF22
    Frisian Flag 22

