31st FW participates in Frisian Flag 22

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 510th Fighter Squadron, perform preflight checks, prior to take-off during Frisian Flag 22 at Leeuwarden Air Base, Netherlands, March 31, 2022. The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a compact, multi-role fighter aircraft that is highly maneuverable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas S. Keisler IV)
