U.S. Air Force Capt. Paul Mulder, 510th Fighter Squadron pilot, sits in a F-16 Fighting Falcon prior to take off during Frisian Flag 22 at Leeuwarden Air Base, Netherlands, March 31, 2022. Participation in multinational exercises like Frisian Flag enhances our professional relationships and improves overall coordination with allies and partner militaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas S. Keisler IV)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2022 Date Posted: 04.01.2022 13:45 Photo ID: 7120934 VIRIN: 220331-F-HQ196-1094 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 31.1 MB Location: LEEUWARDEN, NL Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st FW participates in Frisian Flag 22 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.