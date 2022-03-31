U.S. Air Force Capt. Paul Mulder, 510th Fighter Squadron pilot, sits in a F-16 Fighting Falcon prior to take off during Frisian Flag 22 at Leeuwarden Air Base, Netherlands, March 31, 2022. Participation in multinational exercises like Frisian Flag enhances our professional relationships and improves overall coordination with allies and partner militaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas S. Keisler IV)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2022 13:45
|Photo ID:
|7120934
|VIRIN:
|220331-F-HQ196-1094
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|31.1 MB
|Location:
|LEEUWARDEN, NL
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st FW participates in Frisian Flag 22 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
