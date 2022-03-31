U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 510th Fighter Squadron, wait to taxi, prior to take-off during Frisian Flag 22 at Leeuwarden Air Base, Netherlands, March 31, 2022. Frisian Flag is a two-week Royal Netherlands Air Force-led exercise. This exercise builds allied and partner capacity, improving effectiveness and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas S. Keisler IV)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2022 13:45
|Photo ID:
|7120932
|VIRIN:
|220331-F-HQ196-1014
|Resolution:
|6971x4647
|Size:
|17.02 MB
|Location:
|LEEUWARDEN, NL
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st FW participates in Frisian Flag 22 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
