YOKOSUKA, Japan (April. 1, 2022)– Capt. Rich Jarrett, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), and other attendees celebrate during a cake-cutting ceremony for the Navy Exchange’s (NEX) 76th anniversary at NEX Yokosuka onboard CFAY. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2022 02:57
|Photo ID:
|7119668
|VIRIN:
|220401-N-NS063-1073
|Resolution:
|1400x934
|Size:
|1007.04 KB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NEX cerebrates 76th Birthday [Image 6 of 6], by Tetsuya Morita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
