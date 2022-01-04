YOKOSUKA, Japan (April. 1, 2022)– Matt Barnwell, district vice president of the Navy Exchange (NEX) West Pacific district, gives a speech during NEX’s 76th anniversary cake-cutting ceremony at NEX Yokosuka. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2022 02:57
|Photo ID:
|7119659
|VIRIN:
|220401-N-NS063-1037
|Resolution:
|1400x934
|Size:
|978.28 KB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NEX cerebrates 76th Birthday [Image 6 of 6], by Tetsuya Morita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT