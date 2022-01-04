YOKOSUKA, Japan (April. 1, 2022)– A celebratory cake sits at Navy Exchange (NEX) Yokosuka during a cake-cutting ceremony celebrating the NEX’s 76th anniversary, hosted by the NEX onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2022 Date Posted: 04.01.2022 02:57 Photo ID: 7119650 VIRIN: 220401-N-NS063-1006 Resolution: 1400x955 Size: 1.48 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NEX cerebrates 76th Birthday [Image 6 of 6], by Tetsuya Morita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.