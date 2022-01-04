NEX cerebrates 76th Birthday

YOKOSUKA, Japan (April. 1, 2022)– On behalf of Navy Exchange Yokosuka (NEX Yokosuka), Jade De Guzman, left, sales associate who is youngest carrier and Kim Maldonado, left, manager of distribution center who is oldest carrier which is 40 years in NEX Exchange cut a cake in celebration of the Navy Exchange's 76th birthday at NEX Commissary. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)

