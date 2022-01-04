Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEX cerebrates 76th Birthday [Image 4 of 6]

    NEX cerebrates 76th Birthday

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Tetsuya Morita 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (April. 1, 2022)– On behalf of Navy Exchange Yokosuka (NEX Yokosuka), Jade De Guzman, left, sales associate who is youngest carrier and Kim Maldonado, left, manager of distribution center who is oldest carrier which is 40 years in NEX Exchange cut a cake in celebration of the Navy Exchange's 76th birthday at NEX Commissary. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)

