    CFAY [Image 6 of 6]

    CFAY

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Tetsuya Morita 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (April. 1, 2022)– Members of the Navy Exchange (NEX) Yokosuka and the Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) Yokosuka pose for a photo during the NEX's 76th anniversary cake-cutting ceremony at the NEX onboard CFAY. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 02:58
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    CFAY

