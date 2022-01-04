YOKOSUKA, Japan (April. 1, 2022)– Members of the Navy Exchange (NEX) Yokosuka and the Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) Yokosuka pose for a photo during the NEX's 76th anniversary cake-cutting ceremony at the NEX onboard CFAY. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2022 02:58
|Photo ID:
|7119688
|VIRIN:
|220401-N-NS063-1119
|Resolution:
|1400x934
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, CFAY [Image 6 of 6], by Tetsuya Morita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
