JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska -- Vietnam War veteran Walter Sampson speaks with Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Clinton Miller, National Guard Bureau, at a potluck in Kotzebue, Alaska, following a March 29, 2022, National Guard Arctic Interest Council meeting there. The council met in the arctic community to understand issues facing communities in the region. (Alaska National Guard photo by Capt. David Bedard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2022 Date Posted: 03.31.2022 22:43 Photo ID: 7119091 VIRIN: 220329-Z-ZY202-1005 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 18.48 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alaska National Guard hosts Arctic Interest Council at Kotzebue [Image 5 of 5], by CPT David Bedard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.