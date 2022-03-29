Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska National Guard hosts Arctic Interest Council at Kotzebue [Image 5 of 5]

    Alaska National Guard hosts Arctic Interest Council at Kotzebue

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Capt. David Bedard 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska -- Vietnam War veteran Walter Sampson speaks with Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Clinton Miller, National Guard Bureau, at a potluck in Kotzebue, Alaska, following a March 29, 2022, National Guard Arctic Interest Council meeting there. The council met in the arctic community to understand issues facing communities in the region. (Alaska National Guard photo by Capt. David Bedard)

    Kotzebue
    Alaska National Guard
    National Guard Arctic Interest Council
    Northwest Arctic Borough

