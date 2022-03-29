JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska -- Azara Mohammadi, Alaska National Guard tribal liaison, photographs Brig. Gen. Jackie Huber and Col. Brock Larson National Guard Arctic Interest Council delegates representing the North Dakota National Guard March 29, 2022, at the Kotzebue, Alaska, sea wall overlooking the frozen Chukchi Sea. The NG-AIC provides a forum of representatives and subject matter experts from States with Arctic interests, capabilities and resources. (Alaska National Guard photo by Capt. David Bedard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2022 Date Posted: 03.31.2022 22:43 Photo ID: 7119089 VIRIN: 220329-Z-ZY202-1002 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 18.31 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alaska National Guard hosts Arctic Interest Council at Kotzebue [Image 5 of 5], by CPT David Bedard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.