JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska -- Azara Mohammadi, Alaska National Guard tribal liaison, photographs Brig. Gen. Jackie Huber and Col. Brock Larson National Guard Arctic Interest Council delegates representing the North Dakota National Guard March 29, 2022, at the Kotzebue, Alaska, sea wall overlooking the frozen Chukchi Sea. The NG-AIC provides a forum of representatives and subject matter experts from States with Arctic interests, capabilities and resources. (Alaska National Guard photo by Capt. David Bedard)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2022 22:43
|Photo ID:
|7119089
|VIRIN:
|220329-Z-ZY202-1002
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|18.31 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
The Spirit of Cooperation: Alaska National Guard hosts Arctic Interest Council at Kotzebue
