Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alaska National Guard hosts Arctic Interest Council at Kotzebue [Image 2 of 5]

    Alaska National Guard hosts Arctic Interest Council at Kotzebue

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Capt. David Bedard 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska -- National Guard Arctic Interest Council delegates representing the Alaska, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire and North Dakota National Guards, and the National Guard Bureau tour the Kotzebue National Guard Armory March 29, 2022. The armory is one of 19 armories statewide and serves the region surrounding the Northwest Arctic Borough. (Alaska National Guard photo by Capt. David Bedard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 22:43
    Photo ID: 7119088
    VIRIN: 220329-Z-ZY202-1003
    Resolution: 4681x3510
    Size: 10.89 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska National Guard hosts Arctic Interest Council at Kotzebue [Image 5 of 5], by CPT David Bedard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alaska National Guard hosts Arctic Interest Council at Kotzebue
    Alaska National Guard hosts Arctic Interest Council at Kotzebue
    Alaska National Guard hosts Arctic Interest Council at Kotzebue
    Alaska National Guard hosts Arctic Interest Council at Kotzebue
    Alaska National Guard hosts Arctic Interest Council at Kotzebue

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The Spirit of Cooperation: Alaska National Guard hosts Arctic Interest Council at Kotzebue

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska National Guard
    National Guard Arctic Interest Council
    Northwest Arctic Borough

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT