Alaska National Guard hosts Arctic Interest Council at Kotzebue

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska -- National Guard Arctic Interest Council delegates representing the Alaska, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire and North Dakota National Guards, and the National Guard Bureau tour the Kotzebue National Guard Armory March 29, 2022. The armory is one of 19 armories statewide and serves the region surrounding the Northwest Arctic Borough. (Alaska National Guard photo by Capt. David Bedard)

Date Taken: 03.29.2022 Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US