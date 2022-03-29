JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska -- National Guard Arctic Interest Council delegates representing the Alaska, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire and North Dakota National Guards, and the National Guard Bureau stand March 29, 2022, at the Kotzebue, Alaska, sea wall overlooking the frozen Chukchi Sea. The $34 million sea wall was constructed to address soil erosion stemming from climate change. (Alaska National Guard photo by Capt. David Bedard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2022 Date Posted: 03.31.2022 22:43 Photo ID: 7119087 VIRIN: 220329-Z-ZY202-1001 Resolution: 5054x3370 Size: 13.46 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alaska National Guard hosts Arctic Interest Council at Kotzebue [Image 5 of 5], by CPT David Bedard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.