JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska -- National Guard Arctic Interest Council delegates representing the Alaska, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire and North Dakota National Guards, and the National Guard Bureau stand March 29, 2022, at the Kotzebue, Alaska, sea wall overlooking the frozen Chukchi Sea. The $34 million sea wall was constructed to address soil erosion stemming from climate change. (Alaska National Guard photo by Capt. David Bedard)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2022 22:43
|Photo ID:
|7119087
|VIRIN:
|220329-Z-ZY202-1001
|Resolution:
|5054x3370
|Size:
|13.46 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Alaska National Guard hosts Arctic Interest Council at Kotzebue [Image 5 of 5], by CPT David Bedard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Spirit of Cooperation: Alaska National Guard hosts Arctic Interest Council at Kotzebue
