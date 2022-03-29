JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska -- Harold Lambert, Kikiktagruk Inupiat Corporation chairman, speaks with Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, Alaska National Guard adjutant general, during a March 29, 2022, National Guard Arctic Interest Council meeting at Kotzebue, Alaska. The council met in the arctic community to understand issues facing communities in the region. (Alaska National Guard photo by Capt. David Bedard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2022 Date Posted: 03.31.2022 22:43 Photo ID: 7119090 VIRIN: 220329-Z-ZY202-1004 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 18.88 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alaska National Guard hosts Arctic Interest Council at Kotzebue [Image 5 of 5], by CPT David Bedard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.