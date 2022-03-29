JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska -- Harold Lambert, Kikiktagruk Inupiat Corporation chairman, speaks with Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, Alaska National Guard adjutant general, during a March 29, 2022, National Guard Arctic Interest Council meeting at Kotzebue, Alaska. The council met in the arctic community to understand issues facing communities in the region. (Alaska National Guard photo by Capt. David Bedard)
The Spirit of Cooperation: Alaska National Guard hosts Arctic Interest Council at Kotzebue
