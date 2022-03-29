FORT BLISS, Texas – Staff Sgt. Dennis Starlings shows two Blackjack Best Squad and Warrior Competition competitors the proper way to secure CBRN gear. Each year the Blackjack Best Squad and Warrior Competition brings together competitors representing the four brigades and over 10,000 Soldiers of the 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command to compete against each other in the spirit of friendly competition to decide who will represent 32d AAMDC at FORSCOM Best Warrior. (U.S Army photos by Staff Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo, 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2022 Date Posted: 03.31.2022 23:13 Photo ID: 7119086 VIRIN: 220329-A-CP971-794 Resolution: 1430x953 Size: 302.8 KB Location: TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Blackjack Warrior 2022 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Ian Vega-Cerezo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.