    Blackjack Warrior 2022 [Image 5 of 6]

    Blackjack Warrior 2022

    TX, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo 

    32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Fort Bliss, Texas- The winners of Blackjack Best Squad and Warrior Competition 2022 are: Officer of the Year- 1st Lt. Chad Verdier, air defense artillery officer, 3-43 ADA BN, Warrant of the Year- Chief Warrant Officer 2 Michael Chitwood, air and missile defense tactician, 1-62 ADA, NCO of the Year- Staff Sgt. Nicholas Diaz, CBRN specialist, 32d AAMDC, Soldier of the Year- Spc. Michael Johnson, Nodal Network System Operator-Maintainer, 4-5 ADA and Career Counselor of the Year- Staff Sergeant Ciaira McCloud, career counselor, 108th ADA BDE.

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 23:13
    Photo ID: 7119085
    VIRIN: 220331-A-CP971-733
    Resolution: 1429x952
    Size: 291.06 KB
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

