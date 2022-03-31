Blackjack Warrior 2022

Fort Bliss, Texas- The winners of Blackjack Best Squad and Warrior Competition 2022 are: Officer of the Year- 1st Lt. Chad Verdier, air defense artillery officer, 3-43 ADA BN, Warrant of the Year- Chief Warrant Officer 2 Michael Chitwood, air and missile defense tactician, 1-62 ADA, NCO of the Year- Staff Sgt. Nicholas Diaz, CBRN specialist, 32d AAMDC, Soldier of the Year- Spc. Michael Johnson, Nodal Network System Operator-Maintainer, 4-5 ADA and Career Counselor of the Year- Staff Sergeant Ciaira McCloud, career counselor, 108th ADA BDE.

