Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Blackjack Warrior 2022 [Image 3 of 6]

    Blackjack Warrior 2022

    TX, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo 

    32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    FORT BLISS, Texas – Chief Warrant Officer 2 Michael Chitwood, air missile defense tactician, 1-62 ADA, leads his squad during the village assault event during the Blackjack Best Squad and Warrior Competition which ran from March 26 through March 31, at Fort Bliss’ McGregor Range. The village assault pit competitors against an opposing force in an urban environment. (U.S Army photos by Staff Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo, 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 23:13
    Photo ID: 7119083
    VIRIN: 220323-A-CP971-590
    Resolution: 1430x953
    Size: 509.31 KB
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blackjack Warrior 2022 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Ian Vega-Cerezo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Blackjack Warrior 2022
    Blackjack Warrior 2022
    Blackjack Warrior 2022
    Blackjack Warrior 2022
    Blackjack Warrior 2022
    Blackjack Warrior 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Blackjack Warrior 2022

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior
    Blackjack
    32d AAMDC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT