FORT BLISS, Texas – Chief Warrant Officer 2 Michael Chitwood, air missile defense tactician, 1-62 ADA, leads his squad during the village assault event during the Blackjack Best Squad and Warrior Competition which ran from March 26 through March 31, at Fort Bliss’ McGregor Range. The village assault pit competitors against an opposing force in an urban environment. (U.S Army photos by Staff Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo, 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2022 Date Posted: 03.31.2022 23:13 Photo ID: 7119083 VIRIN: 220323-A-CP971-590 Resolution: 1430x953 Size: 509.31 KB Location: TX, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Blackjack Warrior 2022 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Ian Vega-Cerezo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.