Blackjack Warrior 2022

FORT BLISS, Texas – Spc. Jefferey Chavez, patriot control advanced operator, 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, combat drags a 200-pound first aid dummy during the stress shoot competition during Blackjack Best Squad and Warrior Competition 2022. Warriors of the 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command took on the challenge of the Blackjack Best Squad and Warrior Competition which ran from March 26 through March 31, at Fort Bliss’ McGregor Range. (U.S Army photos by Staff Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo, 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command Public Affairs)

