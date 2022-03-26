Blackjack Warrior 2022

FORT BLISS, Texas – The winning squad from 2022’s Blackjack Best Squad and Warrior Competition hails from 31st ADA Brigade and consists of Staff Sgt. Devon Denmark, air and missile defense crewmember, Sgt. Isabelle Sweeney, wheeled vehicle mechanic, Spc. Hunter Whaley, air and missile defense crewmember, Spc. Blake Williamson, air and missile defense crewmember, Pfc. Andrew Puente, avenger maintainer, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Joe Le, air and missile defense systems tactician and 1st Lt. Otis Smith, fire control platoon leader. (U.S Army photos by Staff Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo, 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command Public Affairs)

