    Blackjack Warrior 2022 [Image 1 of 6]

    Blackjack Warrior 2022

    TX, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo 

    32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    FORT BLISS, Texas – The winning squad from 2022’s Blackjack Best Squad and Warrior Competition hails from 31st ADA Brigade and consists of Staff Sgt. Devon Denmark, air and missile defense crewmember, Sgt. Isabelle Sweeney, wheeled vehicle mechanic, Spc. Hunter Whaley, air and missile defense crewmember, Spc. Blake Williamson, air and missile defense crewmember, Pfc. Andrew Puente, avenger maintainer, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Joe Le, air and missile defense systems tactician and 1st Lt. Otis Smith, fire control platoon leader. (U.S Army photos by Staff Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo, 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 23:13
    Photo ID: 7119081
    VIRIN: 220326-A-CP971-263
    Resolution: 1430x953
    Size: 448.74 KB
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blackjack Warrior 2022 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Ian Vega-Cerezo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Blackjack Warrior 2022

