OKANG Participates in AERO Oklahoma

Tech. Sgt. Brandon Thurman, 138th Fighter Wing recruiter, speaks with attendees of AERO Oklahoma at the State Capitol building in Oklahoma City, March 30, 2022. The purpose of the day was to recognize the state’s aviation, aerospace, and defense industry as a vital economic engine for the state and provided a unique opportunity for industry officials to come together and meet with state legislators and other elected officials to show them firsthand how the industry continues to solidify Oklahoma as a worldwide leader in aviation, aerospace, and aerospace and defense. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Rebecca Imwalle)

