OKANG Participates in AERO Oklahoma

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Rebecca Imwalle | Tech. Sgt. Brandon Thurman, 138th Fighter Wing recruiter, speaks with attendees of AERO Oklahoma at the State Capitol building in Oklahoma City, March 30, 2022. The purpose of the day was to recognize the state's aviation, aerospace, and defense industry as a vital economic engine for the state and provided a unique opportunity for industry officials to come together and meet with state legislators and other elected officials to show them firsthand how the industry continues to solidify Oklahoma as a worldwide leader in aviation, aerospace, and aerospace and defense. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Rebecca Imwalle)

Members from the 138th Fighter Wing and the 137th Special Operations Wing joined several of Oklahoma’s top aerospace entities and participated in an Aviation & Aerospace Advocacy Day at the State Capitol building in Oklahoma City on March 30, 2022.

The purpose of the day was to recognize the state’s aviation, aerospace, and defense industry as a vital economic engine for the state and provided a unique opportunity for industry officials to come together and meet with elected officials regarding aviation. During the event, attendees were able to visit the rotunda which featured booths from more than 40 aviation and aerospace-related companies throughout the state.

“It was great to come out and show support to our fellow aviation comrades from across the state,” said Tech. Sgt. Brittany Erler, 138th FW recruiting flight chief. “It also gave us an opportunity to show current active duty Air Force members, Civil Air Patrol, and High School students that the Air National Guard is here and that we would love to have them on our team”

Gov. Kevin Stitt addressed those in attendance and noted aerospace’s $44 billion annual contribution to Oklahoma’s economy and explained that the state is home to nearly 1,000 companies employing more than 200,000 people. The Governor also explained that Oklahoma is home to five military bases, seven National Guard bases, and one of just 12 Feder Aviation Administration-licensed spaceports in the U.S.

The event highlighted the economic strength of Oklahoma’s second-largest industry behind oil and gas. Throughout the day, multiple industry leaders took the opportunity to speak to attendees and lawmakers about the future of aviation as well as showcase the potential of careers in the field.