Several of Oklahoma’s top aerospace entities participate in an Aviation & Aerospace Advocacy Day at the State Capitol building in Oklahoma City, March 30, 2022. The purpose of the day was to recognize the state’s aviation, aerospace, and defense industry as a vital economic engine for the state and provided a unique opportunity for industry officials to come together and meet with state legislators and other elected officials to show them firsthand how the industry continues to solidify Oklahoma as a worldwide leader in aviation, aerospace, and aerospace and defense. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Rebecca Imwalle)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2022 16:18
|Photo ID:
|7118758
|VIRIN:
|220330-Z-QZ854-1039
|Resolution:
|2400x1600
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, OKANG Participates in AERO Oklahoma [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Rebecca Imwalle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
OKANG Participates in AERO Oklahoma
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT