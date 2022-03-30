Several of Oklahoma’s top aerospace entities participate in an Aviation & Aerospace Advocacy Day at the State Capitol building in Oklahoma City, March 30, 2022. The purpose of the day was to recognize the state’s aviation, aerospace, and defense industry as a vital economic engine for the state and provided a unique opportunity for industry officials to come together and meet with state legislators and other elected officials to show them firsthand how the industry continues to solidify Oklahoma as a worldwide leader in aviation, aerospace, and aerospace and defense. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Rebecca Imwalle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2022 Date Posted: 03.31.2022 16:18 Photo ID: 7118757 VIRIN: 220330-Z-QZ854-1037 Resolution: 2400x1600 Size: 1.29 MB Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, OKANG Participates in AERO Oklahoma [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Rebecca Imwalle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.