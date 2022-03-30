Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    OKANG Participates in AERO Oklahoma [Image 7 of 13]

    OKANG Participates in AERO Oklahoma

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rebecca Imwalle 

    138th Fighter Wing

    Recruiters from the 137th Special Operations Wing speak with attendees of AERO Oklahoma at the State Capitol building in Oklahoma City, March 30, 2022. The purpose of the day was to recognize the state’s aviation, aerospace, and defense industry as a vital economic engine for the state and provided a unique opportunity for industry officials to come together and meet with state legislators and other elected officials to show them firsthand how the industry continues to solidify Oklahoma as a worldwide leader in aviation, aerospace, and aerospace and defense. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Rebecca Imwalle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 16:18
    Photo ID: 7118754
    VIRIN: 220330-Z-QZ854-1029
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OKANG Participates in AERO Oklahoma [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Rebecca Imwalle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    OKANG Participates in AERO Oklahoma
    OKANG Participates in AERO Oklahoma
    OKANG Participates in AERO Oklahoma
    OKANG Participates in AERO Oklahoma
    OKANG Participates in AERO Oklahoma
    OKANG Participates in AERO Oklahoma
    OKANG Participates in AERO Oklahoma
    OKANG Participates in AERO Oklahoma
    OKANG Participates in AERO Oklahoma
    OKANG Participates in AERO Oklahoma
    OKANG Participates in AERO Oklahoma
    OKANG Participates in AERO Oklahoma
    OKANG Participates in AERO Oklahoma

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    OKANG Participates in AERO Oklahoma

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    capitol
    recruiting
    okc
    aero oklahoma

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT