Airlifter Baire-Anytime, Anywhere¬

U.S. Space Force Tech. Sgt. Hollie Baire, non-commissioned officer in charge of the 86th Communications Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of the Technical Control Facility holds a coin at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 30, 2022. Baire was awarded the title of Airlifter of the Week because of her hard work, dedication and use of innovative ideas to increase efficiency across the 86th Communications Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

