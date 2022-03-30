U.S. Space Force Tech. Sgt. Hollie Baire, non-commissioned officer in charge of the 86th Communications Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of the Technical Control Facility stands with team members at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 30, 2022. Baire was awarded the title of Airlifter of the Week and insists it was a team effort and accredits the achievement to her coworkers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2022 Date Posted: 03.31.2022 02:13 Photo ID: 7117532 VIRIN: 220330-F-JM042-1084 Resolution: 5256x3904 Size: 4.09 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airlifter Baire-Anytime, Anywhere [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.