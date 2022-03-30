Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airlifter Baire-Anytime, Anywhere [Image 4 of 5]

    Airlifter Baire-Anytime, Anywhere

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Space Force Tech. Sgt. Hollie Baire, non-commissioned officer in charge of the 86th Communications Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of the Technical Control Facility stands with team members at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 30, 2022. Baire was awarded the title of Airlifter of the Week and insists it was a team effort and accredits the achievement to her coworkers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 02:13
    VIRIN: 220330-F-JM042-1084
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Germany
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    86 AW
    RAB
    Airlifter of the Week
    AOTW

