Airlifter Baire-Anytime, Anywhere¬

Photo By Senior Airman Thomas Karol | U.S. Space Force Tech. Sgt. Hollie Baire, non-commissioned officer in charge of the 86th Communications Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of the Technical Control Facility holds a coin at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 30, 2022. Baire was awarded the title of Airlifter of the Week because of her hard work, dedication and use of innovative ideas to increase efficiency across the 86th Communications Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

U.S. Space Force Tech. Sgt. Hollie Baire, non-commissioned officer in charge of the 86th Communications Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of the Technical Control Facility looks like your average Airman. But, there is more than meets the eye with this particular NCO. She was awarded the title of Airlifter of the Week for her outstanding efforts, which lead to a high rate of increased efficiency in her shop and isn’t even close to stopping anytime soon.



Baire led two teams of four members each in order to plan and configure $750,000 of new Defense Information Systems and also coordinated with the 786th Civil Engineer Squadron to survey and install electrical power to hardware specific equipment.



“If it was just me I couldn’t have accomplished this,” Baire said. “I have the best team anyone could ask for. I’m just the face of the award. The stellar Airmen I lead should get all the credit. I am grateful for the title, but I want to pay it forward to them.”



Baire is the ever humble NCO. She never said she deserved the title or was expecting it. No matter what accolade she has accrued over her career she always says it was because of the hardworking and helpful people she serves with every day.



“These guys are champions and I owe all of it to them,” Baire said. “These are the un sung heroes of the (86th CS). They come to work every day and make the magic happen. It’s an honor to work side-by-side with them and I only have good things to say about them.”



Along with being Airlifter of the week, Baire up until recently was a single mother. She says that her driving inspiration behind everything she does is her daughter.



“Behind all my personal growth and asperations I had one driving factor, my daughter,” Baire said. “She is my whole world. Whenever I have a tough day she is what cheers me up. I want to spend as much time as I can with her and watch her grow in to the amazing person I know she will be.”



A healthy work life balance can be beneficial to those who serve in uniform. Bring work home with you can often times complicate home life and affect you relationships with loved ones. Baire tries to break away from the grind by enjoying time with loved ones and traveling when she can.



“I love my job, but at the end of the day I just want to relax,” Baire said. “It can be hard to separate my home life and work life. I used to bring work home with me and it was causing me a bit of trouble. I just had to start saying work will be there tomorrow and enjoy time with my family. We are also in a prime location for travel so I try to go out and explore and get away from it all.”



Baire said she was proud to have joined the Air Force and then transitioned to the Space Force. She wanted to get away from her life in Ohio and make a new start and see the world.



“I wanted to get away from my home town and make my own life,” Baire said. “I thought it would be a good idea and I could travel and meet people and have great experiences. It has worked out for me really well so far and I’m excited to see what new adventures are around the corner.”