    Airlifter Baire-Anytime, Anywhere [Image 3 of 5]

    Airlifter Baire-Anytime, Anywhere

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Space Force Tech. Sgt. Hollie Baire, non-commissioned officer in charge of the 86th Communications Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of the Technical Control Facility, poses next to a mural at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 29, 2022. Baire was awarded Airlifter of the Week due in part to her role in leading two teams consisting of four members each in the pursuit of updating systems, software and increasing efficiency in her shop. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

