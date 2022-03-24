Airlifter Baire-Anytime, Anywhere¬

U.S. Space Force Tech. Sgt. Hollie Baire, non-commissioned officer in charge of the 86th Communications Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of the Technical Control Facility stands next to U.S. Air Force Col. Denny Davies, 86th Airlift Wing Vice Commander at an all call at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 24 2022. Baire was awarded the title of Airlifter of the Week for her innovative work and leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

