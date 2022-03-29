USS America (LHA 6) Daily Operations

SASEBO, Japan (March 29, 2022) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Rashad Williams, from Chesapeake, Va., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), swears into the Navy during his reenlistment. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)

Date Taken: 03.29.2022 Date Posted: 03.31.2022 Photo ID: 7117524 Location: SASEBO, JP