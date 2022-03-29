USS America (LHA 6) Daily Operations

SASEBO, Japan (March 29, 2022) Machinery Repairman 3rd Class Jiaya Chen, left, from Sacramento, Calif., and Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class William Bradley, both assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), set boundaries while training to combat a fire in an industrial environment. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)

