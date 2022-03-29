Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Daily Operations [Image 5 of 5]

    USS America (LHA 6) Daily Operations

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Seaman Matthew Bakerian 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (March 29, 2022) Machinery Repairman 3rd Class Jiaya Chen, right, from Sacramento, Calif., and Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class William Bradley, both assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), secure a hatch while training to combat a fire in an industrial environment. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 01:08
    Photo ID: 7117526
    VIRIN: 220329-N-FI026-1057
    Resolution: 5520x3680
    Size: 875.22 KB
    Location: SASEBO, JP 
    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Daily Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SN Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

