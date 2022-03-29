USS America (LHA 6) Daily Operations

SASEBO, Japan (March 29, 2022) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Alexander Harris, from Columbus, Ohio, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), secures a passageway during an in-port security force active shooter drill. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)

