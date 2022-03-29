USS America (LHA 6) Daily Operations

SASEBO, Japan (March 29, 2022) Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class James Slade, from Odessa, Texas, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), uses rope to establish an explosive ordnance disposal path to a simulated suspicious package during an in-port security force drill. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)

Date Taken: 03.29.2022