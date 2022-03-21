Sailors assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133 listen as Lieutenant Commander Samual Lee, Detachment Guam Officer-in-Charge, addresses them during battalion quarters. NMCB 133 is currently forward deployed to provide an adaptive and scalable Naval Construction Force as a vital component of the U.S. Maritime strategy in executing quality construction in combat, humanitarian assistance, or disaster recovery operations.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2022 Date Posted: 03.30.2022 11:31 Photo ID: 7116286 VIRIN: 220321-N-NO901-1008 Resolution: 622x468 Size: 118.34 KB Location: GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB 133 DET GUAM [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.