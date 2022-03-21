NMCB 133 DET GUAM

Delta Company Commander, Ensign Ehrick Costello, presents Builder Third Class William Schwind as “SEABEE IN THE SPOTLIGHT” a certificate awarded monthly to recognize the achievements of Seabees at the company level. NMCB 133 is currently forward deployed to provide an adaptive and scalable Naval Construction Force as a vital component of the U.S. Maritime strategy in executing quality construction in combat, humanitarian assistance, or disaster recovery operations.

