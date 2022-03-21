Delta Company Commander, Ensign Ehrick Costello, presents Builder Third Class William Schwind as “SEABEE IN THE SPOTLIGHT” a certificate awarded monthly to recognize the achievements of Seabees at the company level. NMCB 133 is currently forward deployed to provide an adaptive and scalable Naval Construction Force as a vital component of the U.S. Maritime strategy in executing quality construction in combat, humanitarian assistance, or disaster recovery operations.
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2022 11:31
|Photo ID:
|7116287
|VIRIN:
|220321-N-NO901-2008
|Resolution:
|622x468
|Size:
|109.3 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCB 133 DET GUAM [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
