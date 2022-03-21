Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMCB 133 DET GUAM [Image 8 of 8]

    NMCB 133 DET GUAM

    GUAM

    03.21.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133

    Delta Company Commander, Ensign Ehrick Costello, presents Builder Third Class William Schwind as “SEABEE IN THE SPOTLIGHT” a certificate awarded monthly to recognize the achievements of Seabees at the company level. NMCB 133 is currently forward deployed to provide an adaptive and scalable Naval Construction Force as a vital component of the U.S. Maritime strategy in executing quality construction in combat, humanitarian assistance, or disaster recovery operations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 11:31
    Photo ID: 7116287
    VIRIN: 220321-N-NO901-2008
    Resolution: 622x468
    Size: 109.3 KB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 133 DET GUAM [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMCB 133 DET GUAM
    NMCB 133 DET GUAM
    NMCB 133 DET GUAM
    NMCB 133 DET GUAM
    NMCB 133 DET GUAM
    NMCB 133 DET GUAM
    NMCB 133 DET GUAM
    NMCB 133 DET GUAM

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NECC
    NCG-TWO
    U.S. Navy.mil. Seabees

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT