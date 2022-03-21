Equipment Operator Third Class Jesus Cisneros-Lemus, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB )133, is congratulated by his mentor Master Sergeant Zachary “Chuck” Norris after promoting to Third Class Petty Officer during battalion quarters at Camp Covington. NMCB 133 is currently forward deployed to provide an adaptive and scalable Naval Construction Force as a vital component of the U.S. Maritime strategy in executing quality construction in combat, humanitarian assistance, or disaster recovery operations.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2022 Date Posted: 03.30.2022 11:31 Photo ID: 7116284 VIRIN: 220321-N-NO901-1006 Resolution: 622x468 Size: 101.12 KB Location: GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB 133 DET GUAM [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.