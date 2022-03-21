Equipment Operator Third Class Jesus Cisneros-Lemus receives his new Third Class Petty Officer rank tab from his United States Air Force mentor Master Sergeant Zachary “Chuck” Norris during Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133 quarters at Camp Covington. NMCB 133 is currently forward deployed to provide an adaptive and scalable Naval Construction Force as a vital component of the U.S. Maritime strategy in executing quality construction in combat, humanitarian assistance, or disaster recovery operations.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2022 Date Posted: 03.30.2022 11:31 Photo ID: 7116283 VIRIN: 220321-N-NO901-1005 Resolution: 622x468 Size: 107.23 KB Location: GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB 133 DET GUAM [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.