    NMCB 133 DET GUAM

    NMCB 133 DET GUAM

    GUAM

    03.21.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133 Detachment Guam Officer in Charge, Lieutenant Commander Samuel Lee, recognizes Equipment Operator Third Class Jesus Cisneros-Lemus for his service and commitment to the United States Navy and promotion to Third Class Petty Officer during battalion quarters at Camp Covington. NMCB 133 is currently forward deployed to provide an adaptive and scalable Naval Construction Force as a vital component of the U.S. Maritime strategy in executing quality construction in combat, humanitarian assistance, or disaster recovery operations.

