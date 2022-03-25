U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Garrett Morrison, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron fire inspector, checks an exit sign March 25, 2022, on Kadena Air Base, Japan. Exit signs are checked to ensure they light up during power outages so personnel can find the exit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2022 20:28
|Photo ID:
|7114851
|VIRIN:
|220325-F-DM566-0018
|Resolution:
|6217x4618
|Size:
|15.13 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kadena firefighters extinguish risk thru prevention team [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Micaiah Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
