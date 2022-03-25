U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Eloy Garcia, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of fire prevention, inspects a fire extinguisher March 25, 2022, on Kadena Air Base, Japan. During fire safety checks fire inspectors look for potential fire hazards, check the serviceability of firefighting equipment and detection systems, and ensure individuals in the facility can egress safely in the event of an emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2022 Date Posted: 03.29.2022 20:28 Photo ID: 7114849 VIRIN: 220325-F-DM566-0030 Resolution: 7566x5249 Size: 26.32 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kadena firefighters extinguish risk thru prevention team [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Micaiah Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.