    Kadena firefighters extinguish risk thru prevention team [Image 7 of 12]

    Kadena firefighters extinguish risk thru prevention team

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.25.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Eloy Garcia, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of fire prevention, inspects a fire extinguisher March 25, 2022, on Kadena Air Base, Japan. During fire safety checks fire inspectors look for potential fire hazards, check the serviceability of firefighting equipment and detection systems, and ensure individuals in the facility can egress safely in the event of an emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 20:28
    Photo ID: 7114849
    VIRIN: 220325-F-DM566-0030
    Resolution: 7566x5249
    Size: 26.32 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kadena firefighters extinguish risk thru prevention team [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Micaiah Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    fire
    Kadena
    prevention
    firefighter

