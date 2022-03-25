U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Garrett Morrison, left, and Staff Sgt. Gabriel Edwards, both 18th Civil Engineer Squadron fire inspectors, inspect a fire extinguisher March 25, 2022, on Kadena Air Base, Japan. Facility managers are charged with checking fire extinguishers monthly to ensure they still hold a charge and can be used in the event of an emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2022 20:29
|Photo ID:
|7114853
|VIRIN:
|220325-F-DM566-0015
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|25.05 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kadena firefighters extinguish risk thru prevention team [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Micaiah Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
