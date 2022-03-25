U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Luis Morales, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron fire inspector, checks a fire hose cabinet March 25, 2022, on Kadena Air Base, Japan. During fire safety checks fire inspectors look for potential fire hazards, check the serviceability of firefighting equipment and detection systems, and ensure individuals in the facility can egress safely in the event of an emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2022 Date Posted: 03.29.2022 20:29 Photo ID: 7114855 VIRIN: 220325-F-DM566-0006 Resolution: 8256x5502 Size: 26.51 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kadena firefighters extinguish risk thru prevention team [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Micaiah Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.