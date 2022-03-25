Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kadena firefighters extinguish risk thru prevention team [Image 11 of 12]

    Kadena firefighters extinguish risk thru prevention team

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.25.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Garrett Morrison, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron fire inspector, checks an exit sign March 25, 2022, on Kadena Air Base, Japan. Exit signs are checked to ensure they light up during power outages so personnel can find the exit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 20:29
    Photo ID: 7114854
    VIRIN: 220325-F-DM566-0021
    Resolution: 6473x5120
    Size: 18.14 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    This work, Kadena firefighters extinguish risk thru prevention team [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Micaiah Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    fire
    Kadena
    prevention
    firefighter

