Vietnam veteran Jim Bell sings the national anthem during the Vietnam War – 50th Anniversary Commemorative Ceremony March 29 held at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. (Photo by Jon Micheal Connor, ASC Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2022 16:59
|Photo ID:
|7114391
|VIRIN:
|220329-A-GN656-339
|Resolution:
|2792x1612
|Size:
|631.57 KB
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commemorative ceremony at RIA continues 50th anniversary of Vietnam War [Image 6 of 6], by Jon Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Commemorative ceremony at RIA continues 50th anniversary of Vietnam War
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT