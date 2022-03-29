Commemorative ceremony at RIA continues 50th anniversary of Vietnam War

Maj. Gen. Chris Mohan, commanding general, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, and senior mission commander of Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, and John Lavelle, a Vietnam veteran, pay respect to the flag during the rifle salute after the laying of the wreath as part of the Vietnam War – 50th Anniversary Commemorative Ceremony March 29 held at the Rock Island National Cemetery, RIA. (Photo by Jon Micheal Connor, ASC Public Affairs)
