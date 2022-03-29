Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commemorative ceremony at RIA continues 50th anniversary of Vietnam War [Image 3 of 6]

    Commemorative ceremony at RIA continues 50th anniversary of Vietnam War

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, AFGHANISTAN

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Jon Connor 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Maj. Gen. Chris Mohan, commanding general, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, and senior mission commander of Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, and John Lavelle, a Vietnam veteran, pay respect to the flag during the rifle salute after the laying of the wreath as part of the Vietnam War – 50th Anniversary Commemorative Ceremony March 29 held at the Rock Island National Cemetery, RIA. (Photo by Jon Micheal Connor, ASC Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 16:59
    Photo ID: 7114372
    VIRIN: 220329-A-GN656-812
    Resolution: 2390x1942
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, AF
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commemorative ceremony at RIA continues 50th anniversary of Vietnam War [Image 6 of 6], by Jon Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Commemorative ceremony at RIA continues 50th anniversary of Vietnam War
    Commemorative ceremony at RIA continues 50th anniversary of Vietnam War
    Commemorative ceremony at RIA continues 50th anniversary of Vietnam War
    Commemorative ceremony at RIA continues 50th anniversary of Vietnam War
    Commemorative ceremony at RIA continues 50th anniversary of Vietnam War
    Commemorative ceremony at RIA continues 50th anniversary of Vietnam War

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Commemorative ceremony at RIA continues 50th anniversary of Vietnam War

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RIA
    Vietnam
    ASC
    MG Mohan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT