John Lavelle, a Vietnam veteran who served from 1966 to 69, and is vice president of Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 776 in Bettendorf, Iowa, addresses attendees at the Vietnam War – 50th Anniversary Commemorative Ceremony March 29 held at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. (Photo by Jon Micheal Connor, ASC Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2022 Date Posted: 03.29.2022 16:59 Photo ID: 7114367 VIRIN: 220329-A-GN656-674 Resolution: 2438x1714 Size: 746.62 KB Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commemorative ceremony at RIA continues 50th anniversary of Vietnam War [Image 6 of 6], by Jon Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.