John Lavelle, a Vietnam veteran who served from 1966 to 69, and is vice president of Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 776 in Bettendorf, Iowa, addresses attendees at the Vietnam War – 50th Anniversary Commemorative Ceremony March 29 held at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. (Photo by Jon Micheal Connor, ASC Public Affairs)
Commemorative ceremony at RIA continues 50th anniversary of Vietnam War
