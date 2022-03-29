Maj. Gen. Chris Mohan, commanding general, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, and senior mission commander of Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, and John Lavelle, a Vietnam veteran, walk back after the laying of the wreath during the Vietnam War – 50th Anniversary Commemorative Ceremony March 29 held at the Rock Island National Cemetery, RIA. (Photo by Jon Micheal Connor, ASC Public Affairs)
This work, Commemorative ceremony at RIA continues 50th anniversary of Vietnam War [Image 6 of 6], by Jon Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Commemorative ceremony at RIA continues 50th anniversary of Vietnam War
